Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Employers has raised its dividend by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EIG opened at $32.54 on Friday. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

