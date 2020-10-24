Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0047

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinall, Bittrex and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and $4.31 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00558619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00040332 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001050 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.64 or 0.01606126 BTC.

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinBene, BitForex, Coinsuper, Bittrex, IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

