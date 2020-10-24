Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $0.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESVIF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

