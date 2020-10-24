Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.38.

ENTG stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 823,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

