Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director John A. Koutsos purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 58.4% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

