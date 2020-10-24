Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.