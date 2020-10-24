Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.