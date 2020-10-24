EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.49. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.