Equinor ASA to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.

EQNR stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

