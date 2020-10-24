Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 248.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 761,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 154.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.