Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQBK. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of EQBK opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $285.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 902.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity BancShares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.