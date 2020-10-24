Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.95.

NYSE EQR opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 316.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 319,437 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 110,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

