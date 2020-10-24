Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $314,342.55 and $19,632.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 49,397,968 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

