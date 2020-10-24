Ether Zero Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $260,889.10 and $151,945.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.07 or 0.03187618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 217,022,462 coins and its circulating supply is 174,993,049 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.