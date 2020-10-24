Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eurocommercial Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Eurocommercial Properties stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Eurocommercial Properties has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

