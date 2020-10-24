EverGreenCoin (EGC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $380,069.65 and approximately $13.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,976.30 or 0.99943155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00559275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00815851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,471,493 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

