Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get Evertec alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upped their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Evertec by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evertec in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Evertec by 58.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.