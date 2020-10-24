Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $80.62 on Friday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $86.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

