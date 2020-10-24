Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Reaches $25,173.17

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $25,173.17 and $1,043.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12,990.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.07 or 0.03187618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.02099207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00445246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00978899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00484342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 629,055 coins and its circulating supply is 464,055 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

