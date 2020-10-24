Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 134.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

