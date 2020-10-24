Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of FN opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.