Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $470.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $435.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.14. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $452.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.