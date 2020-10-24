Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.16

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 34452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Fanhua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect that Fanhua Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $5,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

