Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.17 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $52.65 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Fantom has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00236462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01295714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00139917 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,132,353,182 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

