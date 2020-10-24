FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.