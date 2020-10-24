Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%.

FMAO stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

