Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMAO. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.81 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

