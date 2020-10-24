Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of FPI stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,727,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560 in the last 90 days. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

