Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

