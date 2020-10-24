Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $28.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,011 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.