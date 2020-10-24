Financial Comparison: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (NYSE:EUBG)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $51.69, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.10 $77.06 million $0.85 45.04

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group was founded in 1999 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

