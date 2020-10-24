Financial Contrast: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 237.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

65.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 3 7 1 2.82

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 62.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $149.42, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 10.69% 10.24% 3.75% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 24.09% 3.94% 2.15%

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $334.48 million 4.05 $230.17 million $1.77 5.19 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 13.22 $363.17 million $6.96 23.07

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 28.8 million RSF of operating properties and 2.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 6.6 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 5.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

