Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $116.00 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

