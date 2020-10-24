Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 117 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,827,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,100,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

