Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 358 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 698.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49.

