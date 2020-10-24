Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 997,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 301,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 240.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.