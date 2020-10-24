Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $5,724,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000.

XBI stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

