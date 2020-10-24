Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 79.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Shares of MMM opened at $169.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

