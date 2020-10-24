Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $368,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.