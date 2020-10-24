Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 96.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of FXC opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

