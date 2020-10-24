Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $53,683,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $183.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $187.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

