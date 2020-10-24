Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 420 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,345,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after buying an additional 280,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,528 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

