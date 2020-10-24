Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $83.86 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37.

