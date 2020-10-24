Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 723 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.