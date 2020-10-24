Financial Survey: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and MAG Silver (OTCMKTS:MAG)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and MAG Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -357.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corvus Gold and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 294.96%. MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

