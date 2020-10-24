Financial Survey: Genpact (NYSE:G) versus Axia International Group (NYSE:AIGI)

Genpact (NYSE:G) and Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Genpact alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genpact and Axia International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 2 8 0 2.80 Axia International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Axia International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Axia International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axia International Group has a beta of 36.99, meaning that its stock price is 3,599% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Axia International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.52 billion 2.00 $304.88 million $1.56 23.72 Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Axia International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Axia International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 8.71% 22.43% 8.23% Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genpact beats Axia International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, consumer product goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and high-tech industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Axia International Group Company Profile

Artistmss International Group, Inc. specializes in women’s and men’s undergarments and skin care. Its products include far-infrared clothing such as scarf, undergarments, leggings shorts and boxers. The company was founded on July 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.