First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%.

FCCO stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

