First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $31,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.