First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.
Shares of First Financial stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93.
In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $31,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
