First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend payment by 420.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.