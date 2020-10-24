First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

